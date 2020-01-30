Five terrorists killed, two Soldiers martyred in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

The Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) against a terrorist hideout in Dattakhel area of North Waziristan, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The ISPR said that the Security Forces killed five terrorists in the Operation.

However, two Soldiers Sepoy Muhammad Shamim and Sepoy Asad Khan embraced Shahadat (Martyrdom) in the exchange of fire with terrorists.