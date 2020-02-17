Five dead, fifteen injured in Quetta blast

Two were dead and fifteen injured when a blast took place at the city’s Shahra-e-Iqbal Road on Monday.

Police confirmed that the blast damaged nearby building and vehicles. Police and security forces cordoned off the area and are conducting an investigation into the incident.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Five persons are said to be critically injured and have been shifted to the trauma centre.

Relief efforts are being carried out in the area. An emergency has been imposed in the civil hospital to deal with the situation.

The nature and impact of the blast is being ascertained.