First test between Pakistan, Bangladesh To Be Played Tomorrow

The first test of the two-match Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played in Rawalpindi tomorrow.

Bangladesh cricket team had arrived at Islamabad International Airport on Wednesday and went straight to the hotel amid tight security.

Azhar Ali-led Pakistan and Mominul Haque-led Bangladesh teams will practise today (Thursday) here at Pindi Stadium before start of the first Test, where the series trophy will also be unveiled, while both skippers will also hold press conferences.

Bangladesh team players were wearing masks as precautionary measures against Coronavirus. After taking rest for a while.