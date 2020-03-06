First coronavirus patient from Karachi recovers, tests negative after treatment

The first patient of the novel coronavirus in Karachi who contracted the infection has recovered, confirmed Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Friday.

“Very happy to inform that the 1st corona virus patient in #Sindh who was being attended to has recovered and his tests have now come out as NEGATIVE. Alhamdolillah,” he tweeted.

The Sindh health department spokesperson said that the patient had been diagnosed with the coronavirus 10 days ago, However, he had tested negative thrice for the virus over the last 24 hours and no symptoms of the infection have been observed in the patient over the past 48 hours.

“The patient will be sent home today after his result comes back negative again,” he said.

ON Thursday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza confirmed the emergence of the sixth coronavirus case in the country. The latest, too, had emerged from Karachi.

“6th case of #coronavirus in Pakistan is confirmed. The patient is in clinically stable condition in Sindh and is being well taken care of,” Dr Mirza had tweeted.Last Thursday, Pakistan confirmed its first two cases of the coronavirus. One of them was from Karachi while the other hailed from Islamabad. Both patients travel history revealed they had recently returned from Iran, where the virus has caused more than 100 deaths.

The federal and provincial governments have both sprung into action ever since the pandemic spread to different countries around the globe. Pakistan sealed its borders with Iran and Afghanistan after the outbreak of the disease.

The Sindh government had also directed schools, colleges, universities and coaching centres across the province — both private and public — to remain closed till March 13. Isolation wards at hospitals were set up to ensure any patients diagnosed with the infection are quarantined and provided medical treatment.