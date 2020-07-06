First batch of locally manufactured ventilators handed over to NDMA

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday the first batch of locally manufactured ventilators has been handed over to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The prime minister visited the National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) where he inaugurated the production facility of first-ever indigenously developed ventilators.

A landmark acheivement of the Ministry of Science & Technology under the leadership of @fawadchaudhry. The first batch of #MadeInPakistan Ventilators #SafeVent has been handedover to NDMA by the Prime Minister of Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI.

— Ministry of Science & Technology (@MinistryofST) July 6, 2020

Speaking on the occasion, PM Khan said the government’s approach in response to coronavirus pandemic and adopting smart lockdown while keeping the economy afloat has been widely acknowledged. “Our focus will now remain on comprehensive health reforms,” he added.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI will be visiting National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) at Haripur today to inaugurate the production facility of first ever indigenously developed ventilators in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/K8HQGWswlN

— Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) July 6, 2020

He commended the initiative taken by NRTC and the Ministry of Science and Technology for the first ever indigenously produced ventilator. He said it is a landmark achievement for Pakistan and congratulated the entire team.