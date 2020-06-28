Fire doused at superstore in Karachi

A fire which erupted at a superstore in Karachi’s Clifton area on Sunday morning has been doused after several hours, fire brigade officials said.

The incident took place at the superstore near Clifton’s Do Talwar area where a fire broke out in a superstore at 6am due to a short circuit,” officials said, adding that six fire tenders took part in the fire fighting process.

“The goods kept in the superstore were burnt to ashes due to the fire, however, no casualties were reported in the blaze,” the police said.

Earlier this month, a bedsheet manufacturing factory, located at the SITE area in Karachi, caught an uncontrollable fire.

According to the fire brigade officials as soon as the fire was reported, two fire tenders were dispatched.

The officials had described the fire as a third-degree fire, saying eight fire tenders engaged in putting out the blaze and fire brigades had been called in from across the city, while a snorkel was also used to put out the blaze.