Firdous slams Afghan President’s Statement as ‘interference’

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Tuesday strongly criticised Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s statement, terming it as interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her Twitter messages, said the recent tweets of the Afghanistan president were tantamount to interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs and he should not violate the international laws.

She said Pakistan is promoting peace and stability in the region and the country has also always exhibited desires to carry out joint efforts for peace establishment along with its neighbour Afghanistan.

Awan added the Pakistani nation and its brave armed forces rendered sacrifices for peace establishment and miscreants could not be allowed for anti-peace activities across the country. She said the law will find its way against miscreants.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ashraf Ghani had given a controversial statement over the arrest of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen who had been taken into protective custody from Peshawar yesterday.

Expressing serious concerns over the recent tweets by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, the Foreign Office (FO) on Monday had also termed it a clear interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs and hence and unwarranted.

In a statement, FO spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that they believe that such statements are not helpful to the promotion of good neighbourly relations between the two countries.

She said that Pakistan wishes to maintain close and cordial relations with Afghanistan based on the principles of non-intervention and non-interference.

The spokesperson urges the Afghan side to work together for the common objective of peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.