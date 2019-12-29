Firdous Awan slams PML-N for ‘playing politics’ on NAB Ordinance 2019

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in a series of tweets on Sunday termed PML-N’s playing politics on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance, 2019 unfortunate.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan is squeaky clean, due to which he doesn’t fear accountability.

The country’s top court declared him “Sadiq and Amin,” she said, adding even the worst of his enemies failed to accuse him of any financial wrongdoing and will remain so.

آئے روزنیب کے خلاف محاذ کھولنے والے لیگی ترجمانوں کا نیب ترمیمی آرڈیننس پرسیاست کرناافسوسناک ہے۔وزیراعظم عمران خان کا دامن صاف ہے۔انہیں احتساب کا کوئی خوف نہیں،سب سے بڑی عدالت نے انہیں صادق اورامین قرار دیا۔2/1

— Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 29, 2019

NAB’s duty is to take action against mega corruption scandals, which it would do with more powers, she added.

عمران خان کا کرپشن کے خلاف جہاد بھرپور قوت سے جاری ہے۔نیب کا کام میگا کرپشن اسکینڈلز کے خلاف کارروائی عمل میں لانا ہے اور یہ کام نیب اور بھی قوت سے انجام دے گا۔

— Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 29, 2019

Those government employees who achieved personal objectives by exploiting procedural loopholes or institutional flaws will face action, she warned, adding public office holders who multiplied their wealth while being in office are no exception.

ایسے سرکاری ملازمین کے خلاف ضرور کارروائی ہوگی جنہوں نے طریقہ کار کی غلطیوں یا محکمانہ نقائص سے ذاتی مفادات حاصل کئے ہونگے۔اختیارات کا ناجائز استعمال کرتے ہوئے اثاثہ جات میں بے پناہ اضافہ رکھنےوالے پبلک آفس ہولڈرز کاروائی سے ہرگز مبرا نہیں۔

— Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 29, 2019



