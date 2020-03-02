Financial indicators hopeful, inflation will come down in few months: Reza Baqir

Governor State Bank Reza Baqir on Monday said that Pakistan’s economy was headed in the right direction and they are now more hopeful than ever.

Baqir while addressing a ceremony said that there are clear indicators of the economy improving further in the months to come which will surely bring down the rate of inflation.

He also stated that streamlining the supply-chain mechanism will also aid the positive trajectory of the economy.

“The channels zeroed in and focused on by the state bank are now showing results, they are getting better with each passing day,” said Baqir.

He revealed that during the past 7 months, the current account deficit of the country has seen significant improvement along with trade deficit improvement.

“Exports have improved and hence it will also affect the economy in a very positive manner, we have tried to make the market more suitable for exporters which has helped in gaining trust of the investors as well,” Baqir added.

The governor state bank concluded that they have undertaken difficult decisions which are now bearing fruits, he expressed hope that steady and continuous improvement will ultimately guide the country out of the financial crunch.