Finally National Assembly unanimously passes Army Act Amendment Bill 2020

National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday unanimously passed Army Act Amendment Bill, the Pakistan Air Force (Amendment) Bill and the Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill 2020, regarding extension in the tenure of the services chiefs and chairman of joint chiefs of the staff committee.

The National Assembly met with Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair. Prime Minister Imran Khan has also attended the all-important meeting.

The bills were presented by Defense Minister Pervez Khattak in the session. The minister requested the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) legislators to take back their proposed amendments in the bill following the current regional situation.

Naveed Qamar, on behalf of the PPP in response to Khattak’s request, said that after being approached by a government delegation and consulting with the rest of the opposition, the party has decided to withdraw them.

The bills were passed by the lawmakers clause by clause.

After the passage of the bills, Speaker Asad Qaisder adjourned the session of the NA till Wednesday (tomorrow) at 4:00 pm.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence had approved the Army Act Amendment Bill on Monday. The committee had to be summoned again after it was established that the rules and regulations of parliament were violated in the January 3 session of the committee.