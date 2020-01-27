Final T20I: Pakistan hopeful for series sweep against Bangladesh

Last match of a three match short format series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played today in which Pakistan will be looking to complete the T20 series sweep with a win against Bangladesh.

The green shirts will slide to second behind England or India in the rankings if they lose the match. Pakistan have retained their top position since January 2018.

Pakistan, who fielded the same XI in the first two matches, might want to test their bench strength in the final game. Teenager Muhammad Musa might get a look in, while one of Amad Butt and Usman Qadir might be handed an international debut.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, might be tempted to bring in the experience of Rubel Hussain, after conceding a nine-wicket victory to Pakistan on Saturday. Middle-order batter Najmul Hossain Shanto, who impressed in the Bangladesh Premier League, might also be considered for the final T20I.

The visitors will hope for more contribution from experienced batters such as Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar and skipper Mahmudullah in the third game. None of them have crossed the 20-run mark in the series so far.

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has had a slight grass cover on the pitch in both games, and batting hasn’t been easy, particularly for the side batting first.