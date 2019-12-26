FIA raids PML-N secretariat in Lahore: Ataullah Tarar

The Federal Investigation Agency on Thursday raided the PML-N’s party secretariat in Lahore, according to Ataullah Tarar, deputy secretary general of the party.

A four-member FIA team, including a female officer, had conducted the raid, Tarar said.

He said the raid was conducted to confiscate material related to a press conference conducted by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz.

In July, Maryam had held a press conference where she played a secretly recorded video in which former accountability judge Arshad Malik was allegedly seen saying that he was pressured into convicting former premier Nawaz Sharif in the Al Azizia corruption reference.

Talking to the media after the raid today, Tarar said that the government had been provided with the “original video” by Nasir Butt, the man in whom Malik had allegedly confided, but no forensic examination had been carried out. “Now you can examine the material you (FIA) have confiscated today,” he said.

The PML-N office-bearer insisted that the raid was part of “revenge tactics” by the government.

“Even the Supreme Court said that Arshad Malik had disgraced the judiciary […] How much has he been interrogated that now raids are being conducted at our party secretariat and we are being issued notices?” he asked.

“Nasir Butt went to the Pakistani High Commission in London, not once but many times, to submit the original video. But the high commission had directions from Imran Ahmed Niazi and the government not to receive the video,” Tarar alleged.