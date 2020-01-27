FIA Deports Afghan National landing without passport in Islamabad

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday deported Afghan national for travelling on a fake passport from Germany to Pakistan,News reported.

According to the FIA, Afghan national named Abdullah Jan’s passport was found fake during checking at the FIA immigration counter after he landed at the Islamabad airport from Germany.

Abdullah Jan was deported by the FIA officials, while the concerned airline was fined rs.0.5 million.

In the month of November, last year, an American woman with her name on a blacklist had landed at the Islamabad airport.

Murray Maude, aged 80, flew in from Manchester via a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, PK-702.

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) immigration officers had intercepted the elderly woman for being on the blacklist.

Upon being informed of her deportation, she refused to fly back to the USA and had started screaming.

She laid down on the floor of the airport in protest and insisted that she be allowed to stay in the country.

Sources said she had arrived in Pakistan on a six-month visa back in 2001 but stayed put despite her visa having expired.

