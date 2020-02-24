Federal govt providing all possible help to speed up process of KCR: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Asad Umar says the federal government is providing all possible help to speed up the process of Karachi Circular Railways and Green Line, so that the masses could enjoy better traveling facilities in the city.

Talking to a private news channel, he said empowering Local Government system would help address the issues of people of Karachi.

Asad Umar said the Local Government system and provision of discretionary powers to its representatives is a way forward to improve infrastructure of the provincial metropolis.