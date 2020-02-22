Federal govt appoints Khalid Jawed as new Attorney General

The federal government on Saturday appointed Khalid Jawed Khan as new Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP).

The Ministry of Law issued a notification after President Arif Alvi approved a summary sent by Prime Minister’s House.

His appointment comes days after Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan had resigned from his post citing demand of the same from Pakistan Bar Council as the reason behind the decision.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday approved his appointment and directed law ministry to send summary seeking Jawed’s appointment as new attorney general to the Presidency for the approval.