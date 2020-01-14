Federal cabinet to review political, economic situation of country today

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the meeting of the federal cabinet to review political and economic situation of the country, whereas, the participants will also discuss the global developments including US-Iran tensions.

The 16-point agenda of the forthcoming meeting of federal cabinet was issued, whereas, implementation of the previous decisions will also be reviewed.

According to the agenda, briefings will be given on performance of different ministries and its subordinate departments while the decisions taken by the concerned committee for legislation will also be approved in the meeting.

Cabinet members are likely to approve the appointment of director-general of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), in-charge member in Karachi Secretariat of Pakistan Ombudsman, managing-director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Pakistan State Oil (PSO), production control member of Heavy Industries Taxila.