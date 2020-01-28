Federal cabinet reviews overall economic situation

Meeting of the federal cabinet is underway in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The meeting is discussing overall political and economic situation of the country.

The meeting is reviewing 15-point agenda, including appointment and transfer of IGP Sindh.

The federal cabinet will also consider amendment in the President and Prime Minister salaries and privileges Act 1975.

The federal cabinet will ratify the ECC decision on wheat imports, while one-time approval for the import of chemical peroxylene from India is also on the agenda.

While the agenda also includes the issuance of license of prohibited and unlawful bore arms.

The appointment of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Vice Chairman.

The meeting will also approve the Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) for Ministry of Housing for the construction of 5 million homes.

The issue of setting up a National Commission on the Rights of the Child will also considered.