Federal Cabinet meets today to discuss 8-point agenda

Federal Cabinet meets in Islamabad today with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The cabinet members will meet under the chair of PM Imran Khan to discuss 8-point agenda. The overall political and economic situation of the country will be reviewed.

The draft bill of the National College of Arts Institute is expected to be presented in the meeting. Matters related to handing over of Sohail Ahmed to UK authorities is also on the agenda of today’s meeting.

The appointment of Small and Medium Enterprises (SEMs) CEO is also on the cards, while the cabinet would be briefed on financial statistics.