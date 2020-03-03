Federal Cabinet meets in Islamabad today, Dr Zafar to brief about coronavirus

Federal Cabinet meets in Islamabad today with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

It will discuss overall political and economic situation of the country.

The premier will take the cabinet into confidence regarding his recent one-day visit to Qatar, and the peace agreement signed between the United States and the Taliban over the weekend.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr. Zafar Mirza is expected to give briefing to the meeting about the arrangements put in place to deal with the coronavirus cases.

