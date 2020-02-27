February 27: Surprise Day being celebrated today as tribute to retaliatory attack by PAF

The government has announced to celebrate ‘Surprise Day’ today as a tribute to the retaliatory attack by the Pakistan Air Force after India’s botched Balakot airstrike.

February 27, 2019, is a memorable day for Pakistan as Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shattered Indian dream of invincibility and military supremacy by shooting down two Indian air craft and and above all capturing an IAF pilot.

Indian fighter jets crossed the Line of Control in the last week of February and the country’s military claimed to have conducted a “surgical strike” in Balakot area in Pakistan.

The Pakistani military had lived up to its promise to ‘surprise’ India in wake of any misadventure, saying that ‘uncalled-for aggression’ from the Indian military ‘would not go unpunished’.

The operation also resulted in the capture of an Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, after his Mig-21 was shot down. The pilot was later handed over to Indian authorities as ‘a goodwill gesture’.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Arts Council is going to hold different colorful programs in this regard today, the day when brave Pakistani Air Force destroyed two Indian aircraft in surprised airstrikes.

An exhibition of paintings will be display at the Alhamra Art Gallery at 3.30 pm while a special play titled “Hum Say Na Takrana” will be staged in Alhamra Hall 2 at 4 pm and a celebration walk will also be arranged to celebrate the day.

Twitter top trend: #HappySurpriseDayIndia