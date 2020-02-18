FATF express satisfaction over Pak’s measures to curb money laundering

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has expressed satisfaction over Pakistan’s measures to curb terror financing, as the intergovernmental organization reviews Pakistan’s performance at the ongoing plenary.

The FATF has reiterated its demand to further tighten the laws to bring individuals involved in money laundering and terror financing to task.

The discussions were held between FATF and the Pakistani delegation regarding the measures taken against convicting persons involved in terror financing in Paris. The Pakistani delegation told the body that the judicial system in Pakistan is completely free, the sentences served by courts are being implemented immediately.