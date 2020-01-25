Fascist policies of Modi biggest threat to peace: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the world is now acknowledging the anti-democratic and fascist ideology being imposed in occupied Kashmir and in India.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said the fascist policies of Modi is the biggest threat to regional peace and stability.

He pointed out that already eight million Kashmiris and Muslims in India are suffering because of Modi’s fascist policies.

The world is now acknowledging the anti-democratic and fascist ideology being imposed in IOJK and in India.

This is the biggest threat to regional peace and stability.

Already 8 million Kashmiris & Muslims in India are suffering because of Modi’s fascist policies.

The Prime Minister, in his twitter account, has also shared the cover page of the weekly magazine ‘The Economist’ which states how Modi is endangering the world’s biggest democracy.

The London based magazine in its cover page has also given the title of ‘Intolerant India’.