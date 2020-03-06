Famous Comedian Amanullah passes away, suffered from lung and kidney diseases

Famous Comedian Amanullah Khan passed away in Lahore said on Friday.

According to the veteran comedian’s family, he was suffering from lung and kidney diseases since a while and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

He had appeared in several late night shows including Khabarnaak. Before his death, he was working with a private channel’s program Khabarzar.

The comedian appeared in films, theatre productions, stage shows and TV series as well during his long career.

PM Khan offers condolence to the bereaved family

Following the news of the comedian’s demise, Prime Minister Imran Khan also offered his condolence to the bereaved family.

The prime minister expressed profound grief over the passing of the veteran artist.

The PM said that Amanullah Khan was a valuable asset to the stage, theatre and drama industry.