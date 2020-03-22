Experts determining use of chloroquine to treat coronavirus: Dr Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said on Sunday experts are determining the use of chloroquine for treatment of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Chloroquine, a drug used against malaria, is available in abundance in the country at present, the SAPM said while speaking at a press conference. He added a ban has been imposed on export of the chloroquine medicine and its raw material.

There is no evidence suggesting that taking chloroquine will guard people against the coronavirus, he stated in clear terms.

Dr Zafar Mirza said a programme aimed at imparting necessary training to doctors on handling coronavirus patients will be initiated in a few days.

There are a total of 5,650 suspected cases of COVID-19 across the country with 646 coronavirus positive, he said, adding as many as 112 patients tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours with Sindh reporting the highest number of 292 cases so far.

152 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Punjab, 104 in Balochistan, 31 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 55 in Gilgit Baltistan, 11 in Islamabad and one Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the SAPM said.