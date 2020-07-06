Esra Bilgic will be sharing a ‘good news’ with PSL fans soon

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic on Sunday said she would be sharing some good news with Peshawar Zalmi soon.

She said this in a tweet in which Peshawar Zalmi chairman Javed Afridi was tagged.

The tweet came a day after Afridi sought people’s opinion about hiring the “Dirilis: Ertugrul” actress as a brand ambassador for his Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, she wrote, “I will be sharing some good news with you soon.”

The tweet that was sent out from an unverified account was also liked by Javed Afridi among hundreds of others.

