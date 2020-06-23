‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s photos with friends win the internet

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar’s adorable photos with their friends have taken the internet by storm.

Engin Altan, who has won the hearts of millions of fans with his outstanding performance in historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi, shared the photos with wife and friends on Instagram.

He turned to Instagram and shared dazzling photos with friends and wife enjoying in a yacht. They could be seen all smiling in the photos.

The actor captioned the photos as “good vibes only.”

Previously, Altan celebrated Father’s Day with his dad and shared a sweet photo.

Earlier, he also shared a loved-up selfie with wife Neslisah Alkoclar and the dazzling photo had taken the internet by storm.