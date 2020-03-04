Environmental pollution case: SC summons chairman CDA and Mayor islamabad

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has summoned tomorrow the chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad’s mayor while hearing a suo motu case pertaining to rising environmental pollution in I-9 Industrial Area.

The top court has also directed the officials to present a roadmap for “pollution-free” Islamabad.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad remarked that the residents of Islamabad were getting sick due to marble industry.

“CDA doesn’t follow Supreme Court’s orders […] CDA isn’t aware of what thing it is playing with,” the judge stated.

“On orders of the court, CDA can be sealed and their employees can be fired,” the court warned.

The court ordered CDA’s chairman, capital city’s mayor and Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency’s director general to work jointly for making a plan to restrict environmental pollution.