Entire nation is standing firm with Kashmiri brethren: COAS Bajwa

In his message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said the entire Pakistani nation is standing firm with Kashmiri brethren.

“The army is diligent in performing its duties. The struggle for Kashmir’s freedom is alive due to the sacrifices of armed forces and Kashmiris. We will continue to support Kashmir till the dawn of freedom,” he said in a message.

COAS said that Pakistan Army is ready to face any sort of aggression along its borders. “Indian forces are resorting to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and are deliberately targeting Kashmiri population,” he added.

In Indian Occupied Kashmir, he said that state terrorism is at its peak and Pakistan will go to any lengths for the Kashmiris.

“The valley of Kashmir has been converted into jail where millions of Kashmiris are imprisoned. People of all ages are facing worst atrocities by Indian forces,” said COAS Bajwa.