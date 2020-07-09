English cricketer honor key start the first raisethebat Test against West Indies.

English cricketers paid tribute to honor key workers by wearing the names of doctors, nurses, teachers and carers on their training shirts ahead of the start of the first raisethebat Test against West Indies.

Each player and coach wore a key worker’s name when they took the field for training.

Workers were all nominated by their local cricket clubs in recognition for their frontline efforts during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Ben Stokes, stand-in captain for England wore the name of Dr. Vikas Kumar, a specialist in anesthetics and critical care at Darlington Memorial Hospital and also a keen amateur cricketer.

“We’re only able to play this Test match because of the amazing job that key workers up and down the country have done to help us through this pandemic,” Stokes said.

“Wearing their names is a real honor for us, a small sign of our appreciation for the incredible work they have done,” he added.

It must be noted that England are facing West Indies in the first at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. Toss has been delayed due to persistent rain.