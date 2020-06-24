Emirates Airline suspended Flight operation to Pakistan

Emirates on Wednesday announced it had temporarily suspended its passenger services to Pakistan after passengers from the country tested positive for coronavirus.

“Following the announcement of positive COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong relating to certain passengers who travelled on our flights, Emirates has taken the decision to temporarily suspend passenger services from Pakistan, from June 24,” said the airline’s spokesperson in a statement to The Khaleej Times.

Stating that the airline was working hard to resume services to the country, it said that cargo and repatriation flights to Pakistan will continue as per the announced schedule.

According to the airline, 26 passengers on-board an Emirates flight to Hong Kong had tested positive for COVID-19. These passengers were from Pakistan and had transited through Dubai airport before boarding another flight for Hong Kong.

Pakistan has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases over the past recent weeks and months. Medical experts have warned that the number of coronavirus cases in the country may reach four million by July, August.