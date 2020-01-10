Eight martyred, 11 injured as blast strikes Quetta mosque

Eight people were martyred and 11 others injured after a blast struck a mosque located at the city’s Ghousabad neighbourhood in Satellite Town, Friday.

According to police, DSP Amanullah was among the five persons who were martyred in the blast. Rescue teams arrived soon to shift the injured to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

Police said they were trying to ascertain the nature of the blast and its impact. Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area to initiate an investigation into the incident.