Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated on 31st July

Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on July 31 “as per calendar of the Ministry of Science and Technology”, said federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Chaudhry said that the moon for the month of Zilhajj will be seen in Karachi and its surrounding areas on July 21. He added that the moon could be sighted with the help of binoculars and in some areas, with the naked eye as well.

Chaudhry added that the “exact location” of the moon can also be determined through the Ruet App.

The minister has been advocating that the Ministry of Science and Technology take the lead in the sighting of the moon issue which is usually done by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

He has called for the ministry to take lead so the controversy surrounding the issue could be ended once and for all.

On Eid-ul-Fitr, Chaudhry had said that two moon observatories will be set up by next year to “permanently resolve” moon-sighting conflicts.

The minister had said the plan was to set up moon observatories in Islamabad and Gwadar where anyone would be able to go and see the moon for themselves.

