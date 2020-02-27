Educational institutions to remain closed for two days in Sindh

The provincial authorities have decided to close all government and private schools across Sindh for two days, announced education minister Saeed Ghani on Wednesday night.

The announcement came after emergence of a coronavirus case in the Sindh capital Karachi today. However, Saeed Ghani’s announcement did not specify any reason for the closure of the educational institutions.

Ghani announced that all educational institutions will remain closed on February 27 (Thursday) and February 28 (Friday).

All Govt and private educational institutions will remain closed on Thursday & Friday (27th & 28th Feb). https://t.co/mo8mAVCcme

Earlier Balochistan governmen has extended its winter vacations till March 15.