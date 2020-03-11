ECC to consider summary for increasing MSP of wheat crop today

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has called meeting the federal cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee today.

A four-point agenda would be discussed during the meeting.

The meeting will review the matter of fixing wheat support price for the growers in the upcoming season which was recommended by concerned quarters at Rs 1,400 per 40 kilograms.

Ease of doing business and recommendations on petroleum sector would also come under discussion during the meeting. Sources further informed that the meeting will also review budget estimates for National Telecommunications Corporation for the coming fiscal year.