Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hits Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan

The 5.6 intensity earthquake has been felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and different parts of Gilgit-Baltistan which caused panic among people who rushed out of their homes and other buildings.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the epicentre of the quake was 260 kilometres away from Mingora at a depth of 42 kilometres.

The jolts created fear among the locals and many came out of their residences and office buildings.