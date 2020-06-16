Earthquake measuring jolts various parts of Kpk

An earthquake measuring 5.1 magnitudes on the Richter scale was recorded on Tuesday that jolted several parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, News reported.

Tremors were felt in Peshawar, Swat, Malakand, Mardan, Balakot, Mansehra, Kohistan, Battagram and surrounding areas.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad recorded the depth of the earthquake at 223 kilometres and its epicentre at the Tajikstan, Afghanistan.

After tremors, the people of the area came out of their house by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba. However, no casualty or damage was reported.