Due to Coronavirus Peshawar airport employees directed to wear gloves and masks

Strict precautionary measures have been put in place at the Peshawar airport amid apprehension of coronavirus.

As per details, anti-germs spray is being carried out at airport lounge, bridges, grills, trolleys, floor, walls and other installations of the airport, frequently, to ensure healthy environment in the premises.

Latest scanners have been installed at the airport, while Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) health teams are thoroughly checking every passenger amid coronavirus threat.

Furthermore, all the staff has been directed to wear masks and gloves as preventive measure by the airport authorities, while entry of the employees will be banned in case of any violation of preventive steps.

Last week, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza had said new and upgraded thermo scanners had been installed at all major airports to conduct screening of flyers to block the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

It may be noted that on Tuesday, Pakistan had confirmed a new coronavirus case, bringing the total to five in the country since last week.Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza in his tweet had confirmed 5th case of COVID19 in federal administered area.