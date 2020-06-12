DRAP approves locally developed first coronavirus testing kits

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has approved country’s first ever locally developed testing kits for coronavirus detection.

He made this announcement on the micro-blogging website, Twitter.

Another landmark achieved…. DRAP has approved Pakistan first COVID testing kit, Congratulations to @Official_NUST and our brilliant scientists …you people have made us proud … this ll bring significant cost reduction of COVID tests also ll save huge import bill

— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 12, 2020

The kits have been developed by the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST).

Chaudhry congratulated the scientists on the landmark achievement.

The minister said the approval of locally produced COVID-19 testing kits will help in reducing the import bill and the cost of the tests.

It may be noted that NUST has also made hand sanitizers and drones.