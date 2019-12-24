Dr Moeed Yusuf appointed as Special Assistant on National Security

Dr Moeed Yusuf has been appointed as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planing, according to an official notification on Tuesday.

A notification from the cabinet division announced Yusuf’s appointment as the SAPM on national security.

As per the notification, Yusuf will hold the status of Minister of State.

Yusuf is currently Director of South Asia programs at the US Institute of Peace. Previously, he was a PhD student and Teaching Fellow at Boston University’s Political Science Department and a Research Fellow at the Boston University Pardee Center.

He was also a Research Fellow at Strategic and Economic Policy Research, Pakistan and a Visiting Associate at the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Pakistan. Most recently, he was based at the Brookings Institution as a Special Guest researcher.

Yusuf has taught courses on political economy and defense economics at the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies at Quaid-e-Azam University in Pakistan.