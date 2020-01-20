Did you know Islamabad is now a safer city than London and Paris?

The international ranking of Islamabad has improved to 69 level, according to a report of the World Crime Index issued by the international organisation, Numbeo.

According to a statement from Islamabad police, the crime index decreased to 28.63pc from 32.88pc last year.

Islamabad was 232nd on the list last year while it stands at 301 in the recent ranking of most vulnerable cities to crime in the world.

Its ranking is far better compared to Sydney, Berlin, Moscow, London, Paris and Shanghai, the report claims. With a reduction of around four per cent in the crime rate as per the report, Islamabad has been counted among one of the safest cities in the world.

The report has been issued after a survey of 374 cities of the world.

Commenting on the ranking, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Mohammad Aamir Zulfiqar said crime rate had decreased in the capital as a result of an effective strategy.

Effective action is being ensured against criminal and anti-social elements, he added.

Mr Zulfiqar also expressed satisfaction over the reduced number of deaths in crime which has been acknowledged in the report and said effective policing would continue and every effort would be made to give protection to the lives and property of the citizens.