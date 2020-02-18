A blast targeting a van of of anti-polio campaign team martyred a policeman and wounded two others in Kalachi, DI Khan.
According to local police, the police vehicle was targeted, when the policemen were on their way to discharge their duties in anti-polio campaign.
Identity of the injured and martyred policemen remained unknown, according to initial reports.
DI Khan blast: Policeman martyred, two others wounded
A blast targeting a van of of anti-polio campaign team martyred a policeman and wounded two others in Kalachi, DI Khan.