Dense fog disrupts rail,road traffic across Punjab

Dense fog has in several cities of Punjab has disrupted routine life and road traffic.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities of Punjab. According to a Motorway spokesman, the Motorway sections from Darkhana to Samundri (M3), Motorway section from Shamkot to Faisalabad (M4) and Motorway section from Shersha to Sukkur (M5) have been closed due to low visibility.

Similar situation exists at several places on the National Highway in Lahore, Kasur, Sargodha, Jhang, Gojra, Chishtian, Zafarwal, Ooch Sharif, Chichawatni, Mian Chanu, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Vehari, Pakpattan, Burewal and adjoining areas.

The thick fog has dropped visibility down to as low as 10 metres.

Motorway Police have advised the drivers to use fog lights while driving.

Yesterday, in scores of fog-related traffic accidents a man killed and 18 people were injured in Punjab, rescue officials had said.

Poor visibility caused by dense fog caused the accident, local police had said.