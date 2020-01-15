Dense fog disrupt road traffic, flights operations across Punjab

Dense fog has blanketed several cities of Punjab on intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday, badly disrupting the road traffic and paralysing routine life.

Fog blanketed plains of Punjab disrupting flights operation at the Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore.

According to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials, low visibility caused by dense fog affected flights operation at the airport as four flights were cancelled while six others delayed.

Dense fog has also disrupted flow of traffic at the National Highway in Habibabad, Renala Khurd, Okara, Sahiwal, Multan, Khanewal, Basti Maluk, Lodhran, Bahawalpur and adjoining areas as visibility was down to 40 metres.

The Motorway police have advised the drivers to switch on fog lights while driving at very slow speed as the visibility was dropped to zero metres due to dense fog. The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling.