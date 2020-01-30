Decisions show PM’s strong association with country and nation: Firdous Ashiq

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says Prime Minister Imran Khan has laid solid foundation of public relief.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, she said no government could make difficult decisions in the past. She said difficult decisions show Imran Khan’s strong association with the country and the nation.

وزیراعظم عمران خان نے ماضی کے حکمرانوں کی طرح شو بازی کے بجائے قوم کو مصائب کی دلدل سے نکالنے کا فیصلہ کیا۔ وزیراعظم عمران خان کے جراتمندانہ اقدامات تبدیلی لائیں گے۔

— Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 30, 2020

The Special Assistant said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s bold decisions will bring about change and resolve problems facing the country for 71 years.

She said progress of Balochistan is the progress of Pakistan.

She said bringing them at par with people of other parts of the country is the vision of the Prime Minister.