Death toll jumps to eight in Karachi gas leakage incident

Death toll has jumped to eight in a mysterious gas leakage in Kemari port area of the metropolis and over 100 affected were shifted to the various healthcare facilities of the city.

According to details, eight people pronounced dead including two women and dozens of hospitalized after falling unconscious.

An emergency has been declared in city’s hospitals. Three of the patients were shifted to other hospitals of the city due to shortage of ICU at the Ziauddin Hospital Clifton.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi said a team of Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Defence (NBCD) under Pakistan Navy was engaged in chemical analysis of the unidentified gas.

He said that around 100 patients have been treated so far, with two of them still at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

“For the record, approx 100 patients have been treated and released since last night. Two are still in ICU. We continue to monitor the situation,” he said in a Twitter post.

