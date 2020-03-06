Darren Sammy appointed new head coach of Peshawar Zalmi

West Indian cricketer and Peshawar Zalmi stalwart Darren Sammy has been appointed the new head coach of the club while right-arm pacer Wahab Riaz will now be leading the squad, according to an official statement from the club.

The swashbuckling all-rounder, who has been playing for the “Yellow Storm” since the very first edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was appointed the head coach of the club.

Mohammad Akram has been appointed the new bowling coach as well as Director Cricket of the club.

“Sammy has been with Zalmi for five seasons now,” said Akram, holding a joint press conference with Sammy. “He will continue playing for the club as well. Wahab Riaz will be the captain of the team for its remaining matches.”

Sammy said that he had always tried to play his best game and advised other members of Zalmi to do the same. He said that as a cricketer, every moment was filled with challenges.

Zalmi’s new head coach said he wanted young players to perform well for the team. The all-rounder said he wanted to perform for the team in a new role altogether. “I want to thank the team management and coaches,” he said.

Akram said that the West Indian will remain the team’s coach for the next two years. “He should be named Darren Zalmi now,” he joked.

Akram said that Sammy will perform as a head coach and player at the same time. “Sammy’s services as captain [of Zalmi] are brilliant,” he said. “Pakistanis love him.”