Danish Kaneria requests PCB to lift life ban

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has approached the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and has requested to lift his life ban so that he can play in domestic cricket.

In a letter to Chairman PCB Ehsan Mani, the 39-year-old’s legal firm requested Mani to lift the ban which will give Kaneria a chance to earn his living through the game.

“PCB has the authority to write to the Chairman ACU thereof making a request at the behest of our client to grant him permission to play and participate in domestic cricket, or any related activity thereof,” the letter read.

“In light of the above submissions, you are hereby requested to exercise the power given to you under the Code and address the Chairman ACU to grant our Client permission to participate in domestic cricket or activities related thereof as our Client is willing to undergo any and all programs as the same are willing and cooperate to the best of his abilities,” the letter concluded.

Kaneria was found guilty of spot-fixing alongside Mervyn Westfield while playing for English county Essex against Durham in 2009.

He took 261 wickets in 61 Tests at an average of 34.79 and played 18 ODIs between 2000 and 2010.