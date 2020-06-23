CTD operation: Four terrorists killed in Peshawar

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday killed four terrorists during a successful operation after both sides exchanged fire.

According to CTD officials, the terrorists were hiding in a house in the city’s Ghaziabad area, which was reportedly raided.

“The terrorists opened fire on CTD personnel during a raid on the house, following which four terrorists were killed in retaliation,” the CTD personnel said.

CTD officials said four Kalashnikovs, six grenades and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were recovered from the terrorists.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Inspector General (IG) Sanaullah Abbasi stated that security operations against terrorists will continue. Moreover, public safety will be ensured and police have made significant gains against militants in this regard, he added.