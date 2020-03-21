COVID-19: Sindh reports 15 more new cases, Pakistan tally rises to 512

Pakistan’s tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 512 on Saturday, after 15 more new cases were reported in Sindh.

Total confirmed cases: 512

• Sindh: 267

• Punjab: 96

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 23

• Balochistan: 92

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 10

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 23

• AJK: 01

• Deaths: 3

According to the Sindh Health Department, the new cases were reported in pilgrims from Taftan in Sukkur.

Pakistan on Friday reported its third coronavirus death as 77-year-old patient passed away in Karachi, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho confirmed.

Sindh health minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho in a video statement said the patient was a cancer survivor and had diabetes and hypertension but did not have any travel history.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah announces three-days lockdown in province

The Sindh province will go under a three-day lock-down, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced on Friday, as the number of local — or ‘social contact’ — cases rose from 40 to 51.

“People should go into complete isolation for three days,” Shah said during the 23rd meeting of the provincial task force on coronavirus. “It is important for people to remain inside their homes” for themselves and other’s safety.

Pakistani Celebrities appreciate Sindh Govt decision

In a series of tweets the singer Ali Zafar appreciated the decision of Sindh government and urged the multinational companies to make arrangements to provide food and beverages or cleansing products free of cost for the poor.

Government, opposition on one page to combat coronavirus outbreak

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser says government has decided to establish a parliamentary committee on Coronavirus with representation from both opposition and government.

Talking to various opposition leaders on telephone, he said the committee will present proposals and review government’s measures to overcome the global pandemic.

Coronavirus affected the international personalities

A staff member in Vice President Mike Pence’s office has tested positive for coronavirus, Pence’s spokesperson said Friday evening.

“‪This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the Coronavirus. Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual,” said Katie Miller.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in isolation for two weeks after his wife, Sophie, tested positive for coronavirus, and the outbreak prompted the province of Ontario to Reashutter schools to limit the spread.

Highest coronavirus deaths in Italy in a single day

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has leapt by 627 to 4,032, officials said on Friday.

An increase of 18.4% — by far the largest daily rise in absolute terms since the contagion emerged a month ago.

Economy faces difficulties

New York and Illinois on Friday followed California in telling tens of millions of people to stay at home in the most sweeping measures the United States has taken so far to try to contain the coronavirus crisis.

Spain has ordered all hotels in its territory to close to help stem the spread of coronavirus, under a new measure.

Remember, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a live speech on state TV for the Persian new year, praised Iranians for their “dazzling” sacrifices to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the worst-affected country in the Middle East.

To Combat Coronavirus

China reports zero new domestic cases of novel coronavirus for the first time in a month.

The stark reversal comes as nations across the world have shut down in a desperate effort to contain the pandemic, with more people now infected and having died abroad than in China.

There were no new cases in Wuhan — the central city where the virus first emerged in December — for the first time since authorities started publishing figures in January, according to the National Health Commission.