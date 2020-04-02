COVID-19 review meeting: PM Imran says availability of correct data crucial

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday stressed on the importance of correct data amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, saying it was crucial for everyone at present.

Presiding over a meeting to review the situation pertaining to preventive efforts against COVID-19, PM Imran highlighted that correct data in such challenging times was extremely important. Negligence in this regard will not be tolerated, he warned.

The prime minister’s special assistant on health, Dr Zafar Mirza, briefed him on the latest developments and measures to contain the pandemic.

The situation in Pakistan was different than that around the world, the premier said. “We are not only fighting corona [virus] but our war is against poverty and unemployment as well,” he emphasised.

“Every decision will be made keeping in mind the ground realities,” he added.

The prime minister advised that the federal government will fully cooperate with its provincial counterparts to tackle the coronavirus crisis. “We will become a nation and tackle this challenge,” he added, vowing to defeat the virus like China..

He also directed for the National Coordination Committee’s (NCC) decisions on the coronavirus epidemic to be followed and advised leaders of various institutions, including the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), to play an active role in the fight against COVID-19.